Fighting for Life, One Patient at a Time

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In their backlash to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v Wade in June, abortion supporters assert that doctors can no longer provide life-saving and health-preserving maternity and pre-natal care to pregnant women.
Doctors say differently.
One of them is Dr. Pink Glasses, a.k.a. Susan Bane, and her credentials are impressive. Not only is she a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist with a Ph.D. in kinesiology, but she also teaches at Barton College in North Carolina, volunteers at a local crisis pregnancy center, and is an active member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The New America was honored to visit with her recently on all the “disinformation” (which she calls “dishonesty”) spewing from the abortion lobby. She also told us why she's known as "Dr. Pink Glasses."