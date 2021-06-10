SecDef Austin: 'Start ACTING Like China Is Top Enemy!'

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A 100 day review of US policy toward China has determined - surprise! - that not only is China the top threat, but that the Pentagon needs to stop jawboning the threat and start acting on it...whatever that means. The policy review was conducted by a former employee of the Center for a New American Security...which is funded by weapons manufacturers and foreign governments including Taiwan! Also today: Has Fauci jumped the shark with his 'I am Science!' pronouncement?