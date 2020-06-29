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The David Knight Show (29June20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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39 views • June 29, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:00:00 Sacha Baron Cohen’s False Flag: perfect metaphor for everything the Left is doing

— 00:02:38 Day 105, USA Held Hostage — lockdown hopes pinned on mask hype

— 00:11:43 Gates’ new CNN propaganda piece to push panic & surveillance

— 00:22:01 Craig Richardson, EElegal.org, joins to look at hungry, bankrupt Democrat cities circling struggling businesses like vultures. Like the restaurant industry, small energy companies are near death while big players are thriving. What will the collapse of cheap energy mean for YOUR life?

— 00:41:48 COVID is the perfect cover for replacing human jobs with AI/Robots

— 00:55:37 Maskarade: psyop by left as GOP caves

— 01:04:03 Judicial Supremacy kills. Roberts stays on left, opposing pro-life law, reverses his decision 4 yrs ago

— 01:23:43 Black couple laughs at all white BLM statue protestors

— 01:28:04 DC statehood passes Democrat House. Would Supreme Court require the Constitution be amended to make DC a state? Dems would pick up TWO Senate seats (increase size of Senate by 4% — permanently Democrat)

— 01:37:27 L’oreal, Golden Girls, Splash Mountain, John Wayne — corporate cultural hegemony runs rampant

— 01:55:19 Violence & race war of Soros’ BLM color revolution reaches tipping point

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trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy