Plans for Gaza: Total Eradication and Ethnic Cleansing Under the Guise of ‘Security’ | UK Column
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9982 followers
2
81 views • 4 days ago

* Full news and all the source links: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-may-2025

- The Cradle: Israeli army, intel chiefs give 'final tactical approval' for total invasion of Gaza

- Quds News Network: Trump Gives Netanyahu ‘Green Light’ as Israel Prepares to Flatten Gaza — ‘Not a Top Priority,’ Says Trump

- The Cradle: France’s Gaza evacuation scheme: Israel’s Trojan horse for ethnic cleansing?

- The Times of Israel: Smotrich: Gaza will be ‘totally destroyed’ within months, population ‘concentrated’ in narrow border area

- NPR: Israel plans new control of food and supplies in Gaza

- Responsible Statecraft: Israel to use US military contractors in new Gaza aid scheme

- UG Solutions: Anytime. Anywhere. IT IS DONE

- Safe Reach Solutions: Our Team

Mirrored - UK Column Extracts


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
genocidecrimes against humanitygazaethnic cleansing
