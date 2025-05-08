Plans for Gaza: Total Eradication and Ethnic Cleansing Under the Guise of ‘Security’ | UK Column

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Full news and all the source links: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-may-2025
- The Cradle: Israeli army, intel chiefs give 'final tactical approval' for total invasion of Gaza
- Quds News Network: Trump Gives Netanyahu ‘Green Light’ as Israel Prepares to Flatten Gaza — ‘Not a Top Priority,’ Says Trump
- The Cradle: France’s Gaza evacuation scheme: Israel’s Trojan horse for ethnic cleansing?
- The Times of Israel: Smotrich: Gaza will be ‘totally destroyed’ within months, population ‘concentrated’ in narrow border area
- NPR: Israel plans new control of food and supplies in Gaza
- Responsible Statecraft: Israel to use US military contractors in new Gaza aid scheme
