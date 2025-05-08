Plans for Gaza: Total Eradication and Ethnic Cleansing Under the Guise of ‘Security’ | UK Column

* Full news and all the source links: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-may-2025

- The Cradle: Israeli army, intel chiefs give 'final tactical approval' for total invasion of Gaza

- Quds News Network: Trump Gives Netanyahu ‘Green Light’ as Israel Prepares to Flatten Gaza — ‘Not a Top Priority,’ Says Trump

- The Cradle: France’s Gaza evacuation scheme: Israel’s Trojan horse for ethnic cleansing?

- The Times of Israel: Smotrich: Gaza will be ‘totally destroyed’ within months, population ‘concentrated’ in narrow border area

- NPR: Israel plans new control of food and supplies in Gaza

- Responsible Statecraft: Israel to use US military contractors in new Gaza aid scheme

