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High Desert Homestead Free Ranging Chickens Put Themselves To Bed
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118 views • September 28, 2021
Welcome to the fourth video of High Desert Homestead. Tonight we wanted to share with you the chickens putting themselves to bed. As long as we feed the snacks, keep their food and water in the cages, they always come home. Chickens are a great survival and preparedness animal to raise. Thank you for watching!
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