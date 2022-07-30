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Pick one this and become proficient at it..
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
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33 views • July 30, 2022

Pick one thing and learn it well, become proficient at it. 


Paragraph when you are doing too many things at 1 time and not doing any of them well nothing is going to get done.
 To become proficient in your prayer life your meditation life your energy medicine life means that life will change to half a** anything To become proficient in your prayer life your meditation life your energy medicine life means that life will change. To half a** anything Is to do it unwell enough that nothing will ever get done.

 For sessions contact Christy Mattoon [email protected]
 
 If this information has helped you or any information I have shared in the past please consider donating to further my work and teaching and teaching, 
venmo @Christy-mattoon 
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spiritpracticeglobal healingenergy healer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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