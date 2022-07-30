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Pick one this and become proficient at it..
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33 views • July 30, 2022
Pick one thing and learn it well, become proficient at it.
Paragraph when you are doing too many things at 1 time and not doing any of them well nothing is going to get done.
To become proficient in your prayer life your meditation life your energy medicine life means that life will change to half a** anything To become proficient in your prayer life your meditation life your energy medicine life means that life will change. To half a** anything Is to do it unwell enough that nothing will ever get done.
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