The Hoax Files - Episode 2 Feat Truther theouttherechannel and others 2022

More proof exposing Thirdphaseofmoon of staging and hoaxing UFO
videos and events (acting and props) with the last 3 years!!
enjoy and keep being critical and learning
Make using FAIR USE for critical review and transformative works
======
This is not the hoax files THOUGH (but seems similar) this is sapiens culture project and he's covering lots of hoaxes not just third phase of moon. please change the title to : Third phase of fake! Recent HOAXES, fakes and misrepresentations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.