RT News - January 10 2026 9AM GMT

January 10, 2026

Donald Trump promises a black gold windfall from his deal with Caracas as US energy company execs advise him on how to get as much oil out, as quickly as possibly. Washington again threatens Iran amid ongoing violent protests in the country - while Tehran accuses the CIA and Mossad of having a hand in the riots. Fighting between Syrian forces and armed Kurdish-led groups re-ignites in the northern city of Aleppo, shattering a fragile ceasefire. Indonesian police uncover an online neo-nazi community urging children to commit violent crime - with some 70 victims identified. Jakarta says safeguarding the nation's youth from extremist influences is a growing challenge.









