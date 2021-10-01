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Whose Side Are We On
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20 views • October 01, 2021
There are only two sides in this battle i.e., the Lord's Side and Satan's Side.
Exodus 32:26
“Then Moses stood in the gate of the camp, and said, Who is on the LORD'S side? let him come unto me. And all the sons of Levi gathered themselves together unto him.”
King James Version
Exodus 32:26
“Then Moses stood in the gate of the camp, and said, Who is on the LORD'S side? let him come unto me. And all the sons of Levi gathered themselves together unto him.”
King James Version
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