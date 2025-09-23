Historical Context of Demonic Possession and Education

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know the modern public school system has roots in occultism? Alex Newman traces it back to Robert Owen, who admitted to communicating with spirits. This anti-family, anti-Christian agenda now educates 85% of American children.
#Education #History #Occult #PublicSchools #Agenda
