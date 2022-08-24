8-24-2022 We need to keep the pressure on after we take back the house and senate!

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Episode 88
We are turning out to vote, which is being proven by the primary results and the % of Trump endorsed candidates moving forwards, but there are so many crimes that need to be dealt with by our newly elected government officials after the red wave happens. We can never fall asleep at the wheel again!
Watch last night's X22 report here:
https://x22report.com/did-trump-just-mention-the-trump-card-how-do-you-catch-a-fish-use-bait-ep-2857/
Watch the full Just Human podcast here:
https://rumble.com/v1h1pcv-trump-files-for-special-master-in-mar-a-lago-raid-case-witch-hunt-lock-her-.html
Follow Brian Cates' Telegram channel here:
https://t.me/s/drawandstrikechannel