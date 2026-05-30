Natural Detox: Supercharge Your Body's Cleansing System with Food

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* Body naturally detoxifies through liver, kidneys, gut, skin, respiratory tract, and lymphatic system daily.
* Modern exposure to pesticides, additives, and chemicals may strain detoxification pathways and functions.
* Cruciferous vegetables, garlic, green tea, lemon, ginger, and turmeric may support detoxification processes.
* Limiting processed foods, contaminated fish, processed meats, dairy, and GMO crops reduces exposure.
* Long-term health benefits come from whole foods, hydration, sleep, exercise, not cleanses.
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