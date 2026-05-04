Scary MSM News is GOOD News for #Disclosure #GoldenEra #OSINT

From a higher perspective of the information landscape, it’s easier to see the unstoppable approach of #GoldenEra. Predictable emotional responses to MSM news are easier to manage with better intel #OSINT. Enjoy with an open mind, or you might get emotional and not learn a thing from this video. The GOOD news about: “Wars and rumors of wars” in Iran; recent videos of falling fireballs in the sky “meteors” over TX, CA, and other places ( I forgot to talk about this in the video- they're DS/DEW/ evil satellites getting shot down, yay) ; stonks, silver, financial chaos; Masonic lodges in FR getting #busted for hiring hit squads and hiding child-kidnapping Pakistani gangs in UK; tyrannical DS politicians resigning, and more. “Tax Day” makes a lot more sense when it’s seen on a Celestial calendar instead of a Gregorian Calendar, ref. the 13-month calendar I’ve already made a video about- April 15th is Valentine’s Day. Doesn’t that make more sense, loVe Day while the flowers are blooming and the birds and the bees and all that? Bees aren’t out in February and V-Day in February is energetically un-harmonious. The Gregorian Calendar is un-harmonious! Too un-harmonious for #GoldenEra!

Now about #Disclosure. Why do people expect GOV to explain alien life or our interactions? Who said that’s GOV’s responsibility? Why haven’t those people seen all the things GOV already disclosed? When GOV tells everyone what to think, and forces people to do what they say- Isn’t that authoritarianism? Do you want to usher in total tyranny over the mind of man? Ahem. I divulge several disclosures from GOV sources that if you couldn’t figure this out 10 years ago, you must subscribe to MJTank channel and watch lots of videos to get caught up to speed before the window closes. In 2016, Andrew Basiago was a candidate for POTUS and admitted, in detail, on stage and in interviews on MSM, his involvement with Project Pegasus. That’s the only way he could have gotten through the propaganda machine to We The People en masse. Everyone’s had 10 years to do that homework assignment and come to grips with it… search articles, pdf’s on my Telegram feed, that link is on my linktree below.

Still #Disclosure: The founder of Disclosure Project, Dr. Steven Greer, is still at it, y’all. All the things he disclosed 25+ years ago are more obvious now than ever! The did a recent interview… 5 minutes of it linked here: https://gab.com/FrankCastlerock/posts/116378057561179502 .

It’s ok to think #Disclosure is a joke at first, because hooray, it got someone thinking! Laughing is a good way to lighten the vibes, too, so let’s not discount the entertainment value this kinda stuff brings. #Infotainment

#Declassified The “Wealth Pump” has been turned off, #5GW Quantum Checkmate, Systemic failure facade trigger un-sealing of indictments-Surge public elite defections- GITMO trials then reveal and liquidation of assets/stabilization of new institutional frameworks. #GoldenEra

www.linktr.ee/mjtank108