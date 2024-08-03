❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week July 26 - August 1, 2024

▪️Ansar Allah movement attacks on international shipping continue unabated in the Red Sea region. In the Red Sea waters, the U.S.-British Coalition Navy intercepted six UAVs and three Houthi uncrewed boats.



▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched airstrikes in the Houthi-controlled part of Yemen. The strikes hit the Yemeni group's facilities near Al Hodeidah, as well as on Kamaran Island.



▪️Meanwhile, after a long pause, pro-Iranian militias resumed attacks on U.S. Forces positions in Syria. Missile strikes hit the US base at the Conoco gas field, but without much success.



▪️In turn, the U.S. Air Force attacked positions of Iranian-backed groups in the east of the country. Several settlements located on the bank of the Euphrates, as well as the city of Deir ez-Zor came under fire.



▪️The Israel Defense Forces fired rockets from the occupied Golan Heights into southern Syria. Syrian Arab Army air defense units located in the province of Daraa were targeted.



▪️Northern Syria was also troubled, with continued clashes between Kurdish militias and pro-Turkish groups. In response to constant attacks, the Turkish Armed Forces launched artillery strikes against Syrian Democratic Forces facilities.



▪️The pro-Iranian proxies in Iraq attacked U.S. Armed Forces positions in the country for the first time in a long time. A missile salvo was fired at the Ain al-Asad airbase in Al-Anbar province, with no casualties.



▪️The Americans soon retaliated by striking positions of the Iraqi al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia south of Baghdad. The UAV strike killed and wounded several fighters of the Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite group.



Source @rybar





