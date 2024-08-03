BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week July 26 - August 1, 2024
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
223 views • 9 months ago

▪️Ansar Allah movement attacks on international shipping continue unabated in the Red Sea region. In the Red Sea waters, the U.S.-British Coalition Navy intercepted six UAVs and three Houthi uncrewed boats.

▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched airstrikes in the Houthi-controlled part of Yemen. The strikes hit the Yemeni group's facilities near Al Hodeidah, as well as on Kamaran Island.

▪️Meanwhile, after a long pause, pro-Iranian militias resumed attacks on U.S. Forces positions in Syria. Missile strikes hit the US base at the Conoco gas field, but without much success.

▪️In turn, the U.S. Air Force attacked positions of Iranian-backed groups in the east of the country. Several settlements located on the bank of the Euphrates, as well as the city of Deir ez-Zor came under fire.

▪️The Israel Defense Forces fired rockets from the occupied Golan Heights into southern Syria. Syrian Arab Army air defense units located in the province of Daraa were targeted.

▪️Northern Syria was also troubled, with continued clashes between Kurdish militias and pro-Turkish groups. In response to constant attacks, the Turkish Armed Forces launched artillery strikes against Syrian Democratic Forces facilities.

▪️The pro-Iranian proxies in Iraq attacked U.S. Armed Forces positions in the country for the first time in a long time. A missile salvo was fired at the Ain al-Asad airbase in Al-Anbar province, with no casualties.

▪️The Americans soon retaliated by striking positions of the Iraqi al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia south of Baghdad. The UAV strike killed and wounded several fighters of the Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite group.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
syriairaqyemenhighlights of the weekthe escalation of the situation in the middle east26 july - 1 august 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy