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Flu, Fever and DEATH!!!
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8 views • July 31, 2020
Vaccine propaganda. The devil is in the details. If I didn't know the truth I would be easily influenced by the headlines too. Study how your body really works and never fear disease again. Stop blocking, interfering and manipulating the body's response to its current environment. Trust our Divine Design!
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