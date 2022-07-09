Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger - PART 1 WHO Pandemic Treaty - Important Update!

Maria Zeee.





Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, Consultant for Swiss Federal Agencies, various UN agencies and specialized programmes (WHO, ILO, UNECE, UNEP, UNFPA, Human Rights Council), and the World Bank joins us to discuss important information regarding the WHO and their planned global medical totalitarian takeover.





Watch Part 2 of our interview covering zombies, CERN opening demonic portals and how to remove nanotech from your body here:





https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-astrid-stuckelberger-part-2-zombies-cern-opening-demonic-portals-how-to-remove-nanotech-from-the-body/





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https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger

https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/





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Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





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