Proverbs 30:12 There is a Generation !!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 3012 There is a generation that are pure in their own eyes,
and Yet is Not Washed From Their Filthiness.
Revelation 22:11 He that is unjust, let him be unjust still:
and He Which is Filthy, Let Him Be Filthy Still:
and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still:
and he that is holy, let him be holy still.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness
https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-pa