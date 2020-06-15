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Media Blackout on Federal Court Case to End Fluoride Neurotoxin in Our Water
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93 views • June 15, 2020
Spiro with this very important coverage of a current and ongoing case in the federal court to end the moronic, corporate practice of dumping [their] waste bi-product (fluoride) into municipal water supplies. 64 tests prove fluoride reduces IQ. That's [their] purpose, along with making money by actually SELLING [their] toxic waste.
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