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Walmart banning Gardening & CVS banning Easter Candy!
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201 views • April 11, 2020
Reports coming from Michigan that more Walmart Stores closing down whole entire Gardening sections of the Store!!
And in California the CVS stores are banning Easter Candy & gift cards while you can still buy regular candy & gift cards!?
And in California the CVS stores are banning Easter Candy & gift cards while you can still buy regular candy & gift cards!?
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