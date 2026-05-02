BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump Is Preparing America And The World For Antichrist-NTEB-MAY 1 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
113 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
56 views • 3 days ago

No American president has ever branded himself across the national consciousness like Donald Trump. Washington didn’t do this, Lincoln didn’t do this, and Reagan did not do this. Donald Trump has fused the presidency with celebrity, merchandise, spectacle, and personal self-exaltation in a way absolutely unprecedented in American presidential history. He has branded himself as the image of America just as Stalin did in Russia and Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. Tell the Liberals to call off their rallies, they don’t have to worry about Donald Trump becoming a king, he is already a god. “And upon a set day Herod, arrayed in royal apparel, sat upon his throne, and made an oration unto them. And the people gave a shout, saying, It is the voice of a god, and not of a man.“ Acts 12:21,22 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, there are moments in a nation’s decline when the symbolism becomes so obvious that it no longer needs interpretation. A golden statue of Donald Trump raising his fist now stands at Trump National Doral, and at nearly the same time, America is preparing limited-edition 250th anniversary passports featuring Trump’s image and gold signature above the name of the United States of America. That is not normal. That isn’t “patriotic branding.” That is the machinery of national identity being slowly bent around the image of one man. Reports say the passport design would mark the first time a living American president has appeared in a U.S. passport, a staggering break with American presidential tradition. The Bible tells us that one of the chief characteristics of Antichrist is not merely political power, but self-exaltation. He is not content to rule; he must be seen, admired, worshipped, and placed above all others. In our Constitutional Republic, the passport belongs to the citizen. The presidency belongs to the office, and the country belongs to the people. But when the ruler’s image is stamped onto the national identity document, when golden statues rise on elite properties, when one man’s name and face become the movement, the product, the brand, and the banner, we are no longer talking about ordinary politics. We are watching a dress rehearsal for the coming image-based worship system of Revelation 13, and we will prove that to you, and much, much more. Today, we are literally and actually sounding the end times alarm that the Antichrist kingdom is being prepared in Washington DC, and that Donald Trump is the foreunner of the coming Antichrist.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Bear Apocalypse: How rewilding and depopulation are engineered to control humanity

The Bear Apocalypse: How rewilding and depopulation are engineered to control humanity

Belle Carter
ICE hires firm accused of torture to track down migrant children

ICE hires firm accused of torture to track down migrant children

Cassie B.
US to Close Gaza Ceasefire Monitoring Center as Peace Efforts Stagnate

US to Close Gaza Ceasefire Monitoring Center as Peace Efforts Stagnate

Garrison Vance
Sacred Shelters: Breaking free from toxic debt homes with bio-architecture and sovereign living

Sacred Shelters: Breaking free from toxic debt homes with bio-architecture and sovereign living

Belle Carter
Family Captures Image of Unidentified Object Near Joshua Tree National Park, Military Bases

Family Captures Image of Unidentified Object Near Joshua Tree National Park, Military Bases

Edison Reed
AI for the Good Guys: The future of truth

AI for the Good Guys: The future of truth

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy