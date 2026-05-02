Donald Trump Is Preparing America And The World For Antichrist-NTEB-MAY 1 2026

No American president has ever branded himself across the national consciousness like Donald Trump. Washington didn’t do this, Lincoln didn’t do this, and Reagan did not do this. Donald Trump has fused the presidency with celebrity, merchandise, spectacle, and personal self-exaltation in a way absolutely unprecedented in American presidential history. He has branded himself as the image of America just as Stalin did in Russia and Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. Tell the Liberals to call off their rallies, they don’t have to worry about Donald Trump becoming a king, he is already a god. “And upon a set day Herod, arrayed in royal apparel, sat upon his throne, and made an oration unto them. And the people gave a shout, saying, It is the voice of a god, and not of a man.“ Acts 12:21,22 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, there are moments in a nation’s decline when the symbolism becomes so obvious that it no longer needs interpretation. A golden statue of Donald Trump raising his fist now stands at Trump National Doral, and at nearly the same time, America is preparing limited-edition 250th anniversary passports featuring Trump’s image and gold signature above the name of the United States of America. That is not normal. That isn’t “patriotic branding.” That is the machinery of national identity being slowly bent around the image of one man. Reports say the passport design would mark the first time a living American president has appeared in a U.S. passport, a staggering break with American presidential tradition. The Bible tells us that one of the chief characteristics of Antichrist is not merely political power, but self-exaltation. He is not content to rule; he must be seen, admired, worshipped, and placed above all others. In our Constitutional Republic, the passport belongs to the citizen. The presidency belongs to the office, and the country belongs to the people. But when the ruler’s image is stamped onto the national identity document, when golden statues rise on elite properties, when one man’s name and face become the movement, the product, the brand, and the banner, we are no longer talking about ordinary politics. We are watching a dress rehearsal for the coming image-based worship system of Revelation 13, and we will prove that to you, and much, much more. Today, we are literally and actually sounding the end times alarm that the Antichrist kingdom is being prepared in Washington DC, and that Donald Trump is the foreunner of the coming Antichrist.