Cheerleaders of Doom?

This episode delves into the reality that some masquerading as conservatives hope Trump fails and our nation is destroyed. Case in point: Kemp in GA. But Tucker in NY? Make sure you listen up to the end.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Berton’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.