Mike Adams interviews Nick Pineault on EMF radiation effects on human health, with a focus on 5G towers and electro sensitivity

- EMF radiation effects on human health, with a focus on 5G towers and electro sensitivity. (0:01)

- Telecom industry's control of scientific research and health risks. (5:57)

- The dangers of wireless technology and the benefits of hardwired connections. (13:19)

- Oxidative stress and mechanisms of harm from electromagnetic radiation. (20:40)

- Nutrition, oxidative stress, and cellular health. (27:33)

- EMF dangers, health risks, and mitigation strategies. (40:32)

- EMF radiation and practical solutions for minimizing exposure. (47:33)





