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Frank DiMora teaches Revelation chapter 1
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Frank goes verse by verse through the book of Revelation. This video covers chapter 1 on the Revelation. If you never had known what the book of Revelation says about your future this is the study you need to be watching. Frank will make simple to understand and he drives the point home we are just about ready to enter the last 7 years Jesus warned us about. Are you ready for what is coming? This study will help get you ready.
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