Revelation Redpill EP 54: The Case for Christian Nationalism w/ Special Guest Scott Kesterson

Before Abraham Lincoln used his faith to make a case that all men are equal, John Adams, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson made the case that all men were endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights. They were inspired by the Mayflower Pilgrims who pushed back against the government of England and set up the first civil body politic as well as John Locke who spent his life making radical changes in the British Parliament and establishing God-given rights in the upper chambers of government. In 1698, his Discourses Concerning Government was published, outlining what he believed constituted a valid civil government. Sidney believed individuals have the right to choose their own form of government and that, if that government became corrupt, the people retained the power to abolish it and form another. Before Locke, William Tyndale bucked the system, translated the Bible from original Greek and Hebrew, and smuggled Bibles into England. For his efforts, Tyndale was charged with heresy—beliefs or theories that went against established beliefs and customs of the church—for his translation of the Bible and executed by strangling. His body was then burned on a stake. His final words, before the chain around his neck strangled him to death, were, “Lord, open the king of England’s eyes.” Before the politically radical Tyndale, Martin Luther challenged the political arm of his day that changed the course of history by his faith, translating the Bible into the language of the German people and promoting the doctrine of faith alone, which led to his excommunication and almost death. He sparked a Christian government revolution.

Before Luther, political and religious reformer Jan Hus was burned at the stake as a heretic. His death sparked widespread outrage and ignited further religious conflict in Bohemia, leading to the Hussite Wars. Hus was accused of being a follower of John Wycliff, who was burned at the stake for questioning governmental and religious authorities. Wycliffe's body was dug up and ashes spread so no one could visit his grave, he was considered so politically dangerous to the king.

What do all these men (and women who stood with them) have in common? They would be considered Christian Nationalists. They used their faith to effect political change based on the Bible.

So what can we learn from these men to give us strength and fortitude to bring God's kingdom into proper alignment here on earth today? Join us tonight and find out!





Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%