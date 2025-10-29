Candace Owens: Trump made deal with Israel’s mega-donor for West Bank - clip, yesterday Oct 28th

Candace Owens: Trump made deal with Israel’s mega-donor for West Bank

Miriam Adelson donated over $100 million to Donald Trump's 2024 re-election campaign, making her the third-largest donor.

➡️ According to Owens, she “was explicit” that it meant Trump would allow Israel to annex not Gaza, but the West Bank.

💬 “He agreed to that, and he’s going to make good on his pre-agreement.”