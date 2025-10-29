Candace Owens: Trump made deal with Israel’s mega-donor for West Bank - clip, yesterday Oct 28th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Candace Owens: Trump made deal with Israel’s mega-donor for West Bank
Miriam Adelson donated over $100 million to Donald Trump's 2024 re-election campaign, making her the third-largest donor.
➡️ According to Owens, she “was explicit” that it meant Trump would allow Israel to annex not Gaza, but the West Bank.
💬 “He agreed to that, and he’s going to make good on his pre-agreement.”