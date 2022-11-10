Create New Account
Word Of Faith Movement Is Not Biblical & Open Forum-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 9 2022
Published 19 days ago |

The Word of Faith Movement, which has grown over the years to have made substantial inroads into the mainline Charismatic and Pentecostal denominations, is wildly popular among biblically ignorant Christians across America and around the world. But did you know that the Word of Faith Movement is not biblical, not Christian, and in fact is based on eastern mysticism, voodoo, and New Age practices? The WoF is an end times deception par excellence. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we go deep into the doctrines and theology of the Word of Faith Movement practiced by such false teachers as Kenneth Copeland, Paula White, Mike Murdoch, Joel Osteen, Beth Moore, TD Jakes, Jesse Duplantis, Lou Engle and countless others, to show you where what they teach actually comes from. It's not from the Bible. Usually we just play audio clips of their ridiculous rantings, but tonight we are going to do a whole lot more than that. The Word of Faith Movement needs a few basic elements to not only survive, but replicate. They need your ignorance of the holy scriptures, they need greedy people who think that 'gain is godliness', and they need a shiny, overpowering platform from which to spue their spiritually toxic waste. Their ability to cast a spell on you is so powerful that, even when they make endless prophecies that never come close to materializing, you remain a 'true believer' until you die or run out of money. Join us on this edition of 'Rightly Dividing' as we uncover for you one of Satan's many outreaches, the Word of Faith heresy.

