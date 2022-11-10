Word Of Faith Movement Is Not Biblical & Open Forum-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 9 2022

The Word
of Faith Movement, which has grown over the years to have made
substantial inroads into the mainline Charismatic and Pentecostal
denominations, is wildly popular among biblically ignorant Christians
across America and around the world. But did you know that the Word of
Faith Movement is not biblical, not Christian, and in fact is based on
eastern mysticism, voodoo, and New Age practices? The WoF is an end
times deception par excellence. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we
go deep into the doctrines and theology of the Word of Faith Movement
practiced by such false teachers as Kenneth Copeland, Paula White, Mike
Murdoch, Joel Osteen, Beth Moore, TD Jakes, Jesse Duplantis, Lou Engle
and countless others, to show you where what they teach actually comes
from. It's not from the Bible. Usually we just play audio clips of their
ridiculous rantings, but tonight we are going to do a whole lot more
than that. The Word of Faith Movement needs a few basic elements to not
only survive, but replicate. They need your ignorance of the holy
scriptures, they need greedy people who think that 'gain is godliness',
and they need a shiny, overpowering platform from which to spue their
spiritually toxic waste. Their ability to cast a spell on you is so
powerful that, even when they make endless prophecies that never come
close to materializing, you remain a 'true believer' until you die or
run out of money. Join us on this edition of 'Rightly Dividing' as we
uncover for you one of Satan's many outreaches, the Word of Faith
heresy.
