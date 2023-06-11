Create New Account
The Mark Of The Beast: One Step Closer To It.
Every few years we get a little closer to the fulfillment of the Mark of the Beast. The latest development comes from China. Where a new form of palm scanning technology has been made available for passengers on the subway system in Beijing. It helps to know where all of this technology is leading us. So please be sure to check out other videos on this channel regarding Bible prophecy, the Mark of the Beast, artificial intelligence, and more.

