Get Biblical Understanding #242 - A Deterrent

This is number 242 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with a Deterrent.





Webster’s dictionary of 1828 (which many of its definitions are taken from the Scriptures) records the act of deterring as discouraging or stopping by fear; to stop or prevent from proceeding, by danger, difficulty or other consideration which disheartens, or countervails the motive for an act.





We are often deterred from our duty by trivial difficulties.





MATTHEW 24:13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.





MATTHEW 24:45-47 “Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his master made ruler over his household, to give them food in due season? Blessed is that servant whom his master, when he comes, will find so doing. Assuredly, I say to you that he will make him ruler over all his goods.





MARK 13:13 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.





ACTS 5:40-42 And to him they agreed: and when they had called the apostles, and beaten them, they commanded that they should not speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go. And they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for his name. And daily in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach and preach Jesus Christ.





ACTS 14:21-22 And when they had preached the gospel to that city, and had taught many, they returned again to Lystra, and to Iconium, and Antioch, Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.





ROMANS 2:7 To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life:





Thanks for listening and we hope you’ll join us again as we search the Scriptures in order to “Get Biblical Understanding.”





