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Episode 168: Accountability Is Coming
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10 views • April 13, 2022
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast! We are now live streaming from 6:00 to 8:15pm EST Monday - Thursday, so tune in on Twitch, Rumble, DLive or CloutHub. If you miss the livestream, no worries, we will always put the podcast out.
We start the show off with a proof- they're beginning, and so is accountability. Durham may have more cards up his sleeve, and its getting hot for old Hill-dog. Hunter is heating up too- he should have taken advice from Hillary on how to wipe a hard drive. The Dems are still blocking for him in Congress, but that cannot last forever. And a new report out of AZ on election fraud will have them in a bigger tizzy. Apparently things have been happening in the background after all!
If you’d like to support the podcast, check out our sponsors! We’ve found some amazing Patriot sponsors that will help you prepare for what's to come and provide you with value for your money.
The fiat dollar loses value every day as inflation skyrockets and the stock market plummets. Protect your money with gold and silver so you’ll still have some when this is all over! Go to www.kirkelliottphd.com/defiant or call 720-605-3900 and tell them the Patriot Party Podcast sent you!
1/6/21 was not at all what the media portrayed. Want to see for yourself what really happened that day? Watch the movie Capitol Punishment at www.hisglory.tv and use the promo code DEFIANT at checkout. You can watch the trailer here: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/YMMTGxaYIA
Check out Dr. Stella Immanuel’s website at www.drstellamd.com and save 5% off her book, vitamins, and tele-health with the promo code DEFIANT.
Sign up for Dr. Sherwood’s free ebook at www.Sherwood.TV/patriotparty
Check out his campaign website at www.Sherwood2022.com
Check out our new sponsor: COL1972, a women’s clothing line, made in the USA, that uses their proceeds to fight for life. Visit their website and use the promo code PATRIOTPARTY or click this link to check out their website: https://www.col1972.com/?aff=528
Use the promo code DEFIANT at mypillow.com and mystore.com to save up to 66% on some of the best products around, and support a great Patriot at the same time! Or you can call 1-800-377-9724 to place your order directly. https://www.mypillow.com/defiant
If you’ve got extra $$ burning a hole in your pocket and want to share, you can show us some extra love at Venmo- @patriotpartypod - and we’ll be sure to call you out as a top supporter of the show!
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast:
https://thepatriotparty.podbean.com/
Watch the livestream and join the chat on Twitch! https://twitch.tv/thepatriotpartypod
Subscribe to our Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
Watch us on CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/6spkRe4m
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
We’ve joined the Redpill Project! You can soon find all our content there, plus the episodes we co-host on the Daily Dose and a lot more! https://www.redpillpodcasts.com/micandvlynn
Follow us on Twitter and now on Truth Social! @vlynnQ
We start the show off with a proof- they're beginning, and so is accountability. Durham may have more cards up his sleeve, and its getting hot for old Hill-dog. Hunter is heating up too- he should have taken advice from Hillary on how to wipe a hard drive. The Dems are still blocking for him in Congress, but that cannot last forever. And a new report out of AZ on election fraud will have them in a bigger tizzy. Apparently things have been happening in the background after all!
If you’d like to support the podcast, check out our sponsors! We’ve found some amazing Patriot sponsors that will help you prepare for what's to come and provide you with value for your money.
The fiat dollar loses value every day as inflation skyrockets and the stock market plummets. Protect your money with gold and silver so you’ll still have some when this is all over! Go to www.kirkelliottphd.com/defiant or call 720-605-3900 and tell them the Patriot Party Podcast sent you!
1/6/21 was not at all what the media portrayed. Want to see for yourself what really happened that day? Watch the movie Capitol Punishment at www.hisglory.tv and use the promo code DEFIANT at checkout. You can watch the trailer here: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/YMMTGxaYIA
Check out Dr. Stella Immanuel’s website at www.drstellamd.com and save 5% off her book, vitamins, and tele-health with the promo code DEFIANT.
Sign up for Dr. Sherwood’s free ebook at www.Sherwood.TV/patriotparty
Check out his campaign website at www.Sherwood2022.com
Check out our new sponsor: COL1972, a women’s clothing line, made in the USA, that uses their proceeds to fight for life. Visit their website and use the promo code PATRIOTPARTY or click this link to check out their website: https://www.col1972.com/?aff=528
Use the promo code DEFIANT at mypillow.com and mystore.com to save up to 66% on some of the best products around, and support a great Patriot at the same time! Or you can call 1-800-377-9724 to place your order directly. https://www.mypillow.com/defiant
If you’ve got extra $$ burning a hole in your pocket and want to share, you can show us some extra love at Venmo- @patriotpartypod - and we’ll be sure to call you out as a top supporter of the show!
Like what you hear? Like, share and subscribe, and rate us! Don't appreciate us? Keep listening, we may grow on you.
Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Listen to the audio podcast:
https://thepatriotparty.podbean.com/
Watch the livestream and join the chat on Twitch! https://twitch.tv/thepatriotpartypod
Subscribe to our Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
Watch us on CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/6spkRe4m
You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
We’ve joined the Redpill Project! You can soon find all our content there, plus the episodes we co-host on the Daily Dose and a lot more! https://www.redpillpodcasts.com/micandvlynn
Follow us on Twitter and now on Truth Social! @vlynnQ
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