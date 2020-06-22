Do Masks Even Work? Can You Be Forced To Wear One? Dr. Kaufman Weighs In

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We are beginning to see more and more mask mandates being rolled out, which raises many questions. Does wearing a mask offer protection from the virus? Is wearing a mask for extended periods of time pose any risk to your health? Can the government or employers really make you wear a mask?
In this interview, Spiro is joined by Dr. Andrew Kaufman to discuss these issue in addition to another concerning aspect regarding mandated masks.
Are we being conditioned to accept other mandates? If they can make you wear a mask, what will they make you do next? Mandatory testing? Mandatory vaccination? Do not miss this important interview!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman’s Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Department of Labor & OSHA
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
Department of Labor & OSHA
https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/covid-19-faq.html#cloth-face-coverings
Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372?query=TOC
A Cluster Randomised Trial of Cloth Masks Compared With Medical Masks in Healthcare Workers
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25903751/
The Physiological Impact of Wearing an N95 Mask During Hemodialysis as a Precaution Against SARS in Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340662/
Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy
https://www.rcreader.com/commentary/masks-dont-work-covid-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covide-19-social-policy