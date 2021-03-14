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Écoutez attentivement le témoignage de cette infirmière - Supercherie Faux Positif PCR
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11 views • March 14, 2021
Témoignage de Céline, une infirmière de NICE, sur l’arnaque des tests PCR pour les comptabiliser en cas positifs alors que les personnes testées n’ont rien.
En amplifiant les « CT » (cycles) on les rend artificiellement positifs !
Merci aux merdias de la propagande de faire gober aux gens les cas positifs
A faire circuler sans modération !
En amplifiant les « CT » (cycles) on les rend artificiellement positifs !
Merci aux merdias de la propagande de faire gober aux gens les cas positifs
A faire circuler sans modération !
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