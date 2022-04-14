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Tour of Casa De Chuc in Nosara, Costa Rica 🇨🇷
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90 views • April 14, 2022
#ThrowbackThursday to my days in the Costa Rican jungle back in 2012 - A random dude from Facebook let me couchsurf here and we remain amigos.
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