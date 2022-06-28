HOW DID THE COVID VACCINE GET APPROVED FOR KIDS?

Diagnostic Pathologist, Dr. Clare Craig, shares shocking evidence on the measures used by health authorities to falsify Covid vaccine efficacy for children, as well as the real safety risks and what is yet to come.





CORRECTION: Dr. Craig stated the placebo children who were unblinded and vaccinated had 6 weeks of follow-up, but in fact it was 6 months.





However, the safety data presented to the FDA is based on only 6 weeks of unblinded follow-up data after the 3rd dose.





#DrClareCraig #FDAApproval





POSTED: June 28, 2022