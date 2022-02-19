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Ukraine Army Attacks- Ukrainians Flee to Russia
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1527 views • February 19, 2022
"Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, on Friday announced a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia. This decision was made after night shelling by the Ukrainian security forces, this time especially intense. Kiev used heavy weapons, which, according to the Minsk agreements, should not be in that area at all. Saboteurs became more active on the territory of the republics."
"Donbass After Heavy Shelling By Ukrainian Forces Began Mass Evacuation Of Civilians To Russia"
https://youtu.be/knHJM5Q3N04
"Donbass After Heavy Shelling By Ukrainian Forces Began Mass Evacuation Of Civilians To Russia"
https://youtu.be/knHJM5Q3N04
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