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Waves of Light-Episode 4: Veda Austin on The Consciousness of Water, The Power of Intention
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167 views • March 09, 2022
Extraordinary and educational conversation with New Zealand water researcher and writer Veda Austin on her work in line of Masaru Emoto's work and Gerald Pollack's in uncovering the innate symmetry and structure of water, its vulnerability to contamination, radiation, and processing, its receptivity to human emotion and intention, its seeming consciousness, laid bare in a series of communications she and others she reports have had with water, and the great power for change it offers in our world today.
Not merely does the freezing of water imbued with specific intention or laid over an image, a word, a number express in crystalline formation a pictorial representation of the sign used, the repeated emergence of specific shapes and forms in response to certain words like climb, creation, Om, point to an innate lexicon, a language that water uses in its expression and communication with us. This language composed of symbols which Veda calls hydroglyphs is now being probed and recorded by both herself and others she is in contact with worldwide, leading to the production of a work-in-process to document the language of water.
Tracing the history of her influences, from Masaru Emoto's work in water responding with beauty to affirmative language and thought to Laurent Costa's microscope photographs of water mirroring the joy in human faces, Veda also mentions the work of radionics engineer Thomas Hieronymus in observing the imprints of fish organs on ice in a stall, and her own experiments with communication of thought and feeling in water.
In a sense she says she considers her early work—the extraordinary examples of which can be seen on her website (some included in the video)--primitive, while moving now to a deeper exploration of what water wishes to express, and how the hydroglyphs appearing in water are now becoming more transparent as their repeated emergence clarifies their collective meaning.
Veda also discusses her methodology for collecting, exposing water to images, word, feelings or intentions and then taking the image from the first-freezing-layer which appears, assuring us we too can experiment in these water for ourselves, while also recommending we begin by seeing what water wishes to say to us first, by collecting different kinds of water spring water, tap water etc and seeing what we can see.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Veda Austin's web site:
https://www.vedaaustin.com
Videos at her website showing what water does:
https://www.vedaaustin.com/videos
Images at her website of water:
https://www.vedaaustin.com/examples-1
Buy Veda's Book, The Secret Intelligence of Water:
https://www.vedaaustin.com/copy-of-buy-the-digital-book
https://geni.us/WaterIntelligence
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates (please click the Subscribe button above).
BECOME A PART OF THIS CHANNEL:
To keep this unique brand of explorative & investigative print/broadcast Truth-Journalism continuing, you can "co-create" with tech fees and funds to help whistleblowers in need on a recurring or one-time basis--
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ramolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Not merely does the freezing of water imbued with specific intention or laid over an image, a word, a number express in crystalline formation a pictorial representation of the sign used, the repeated emergence of specific shapes and forms in response to certain words like climb, creation, Om, point to an innate lexicon, a language that water uses in its expression and communication with us. This language composed of symbols which Veda calls hydroglyphs is now being probed and recorded by both herself and others she is in contact with worldwide, leading to the production of a work-in-process to document the language of water.
Tracing the history of her influences, from Masaru Emoto's work in water responding with beauty to affirmative language and thought to Laurent Costa's microscope photographs of water mirroring the joy in human faces, Veda also mentions the work of radionics engineer Thomas Hieronymus in observing the imprints of fish organs on ice in a stall, and her own experiments with communication of thought and feeling in water.
In a sense she says she considers her early work—the extraordinary examples of which can be seen on her website (some included in the video)--primitive, while moving now to a deeper exploration of what water wishes to express, and how the hydroglyphs appearing in water are now becoming more transparent as their repeated emergence clarifies their collective meaning.
Veda also discusses her methodology for collecting, exposing water to images, word, feelings or intentions and then taking the image from the first-freezing-layer which appears, assuring us we too can experiment in these water for ourselves, while also recommending we begin by seeing what water wishes to say to us first, by collecting different kinds of water spring water, tap water etc and seeing what we can see.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Veda Austin's web site:
https://www.vedaaustin.com
Videos at her website showing what water does:
https://www.vedaaustin.com/videos
Images at her website of water:
https://www.vedaaustin.com/examples-1
Buy Veda's Book, The Secret Intelligence of Water:
https://www.vedaaustin.com/copy-of-buy-the-digital-book
https://geni.us/WaterIntelligence
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates (please click the Subscribe button above).
BECOME A PART OF THIS CHANNEL:
To keep this unique brand of explorative & investigative print/broadcast Truth-Journalism continuing, you can "co-create" with tech fees and funds to help whistleblowers in need on a recurring or one-time basis--
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ramolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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