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ARE YOU READY FOR THIS EVENT?
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72 views • September 10, 2021
This is an example according to the bible of what it would be like when Christ returns according to the scriptures. The name of audio is called "CHRIST THE RETURN". Be ready and prepared. No man knows the day or hour.
Matthew 25:13 Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh. Acts 2:38
Matthew 25:13 Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh. Acts 2:38
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