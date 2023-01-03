House Suspense: Could Moderate Republicans Elect a Democrat Speaker?
69 views
History was made today in Washington when California Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy failed to gain the necessary 218 votes to be elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. Mr. McCarthy’s defeat today was the first time since 1923 that the US House needed multiple ballots to elect a Speaker. We will also discuss the possibility that Donald Trump may run as a third-party candidate in 2024.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/3/22.
You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day
Keywords
trunewsdonald trump jrkevin mccarthyelton johnhouse speakerron desantiscoupdisneynot guiltytaftrick wilesdoc burkhartsecond termbob igerftxdebscrypto creepradical zionists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos