House Suspense: Could Moderate Republicans Elect a Democrat Speaker?

History was made today in Washington when California Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy failed to gain the necessary 218 votes to be elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. Mr. McCarthy’s defeat today was the first time since 1923 that the US House needed multiple ballots to elect a Speaker. We will also discuss the possibility that Donald Trump may run as a third-party candidate in 2024.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/3/22.



