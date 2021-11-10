Fuel Limits for truck drivers due to shortage

I took this video 11/07/2021. The truck stops on I-40 from Grants, NM all the way to Kingman, Az were limiting truck drivers to 60 gallons. My husband and I are team truck drivers and each of our tanks for our tractor hold 70 gallons. Hence, we could only get less than half of what we needed to fill up. This means stopping more to keep putting 60 gallons in. A few truck stops were out of fuel completely. The lines for the fuel pumps were stretched all the way out to the Highway off the interstate exit. I took us over an hour just to get our 60 gallons. So much for “speedy” delivery. Not to mention that most of the Subways and some McDonalds are closed due to “staffing issues”. Plus, the rising cost of fuel is wiping out the profits for owner/operators. They are practically working for free. Earning just enough to eat and pay truck expenses.