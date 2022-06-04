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IMPORTANT Aliens, Antichrist & False Prophet
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156 views • June 04, 2022
Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club. June 2, 2022
Today Pastor Stan shares a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell about Aliens, the Antichrist and the False Prophet. This dream shows us clearly what the Great Deception is all about. It shows how powerful the prayers are of the Children of God, and it will prepare you for what is to come. You don't want to miss this, and be sure to share this important video with all your friends!
00:00 Deception Coming
07:28 Reason for The Solemn Assemblies
09:00 The Delusion has Begun
18:43 The Fallen Ones
21:44 Technology and Knowledge
27:23 Gene Therapy
31:32 The Great Delusion
32:41 Hallway of Fame
36:06 They are not Friendly
40:10 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCP72v63J4I
Today Pastor Stan shares a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell about Aliens, the Antichrist and the False Prophet. This dream shows us clearly what the Great Deception is all about. It shows how powerful the prayers are of the Children of God, and it will prepare you for what is to come. You don't want to miss this, and be sure to share this important video with all your friends!
00:00 Deception Coming
07:28 Reason for The Solemn Assemblies
09:00 The Delusion has Begun
18:43 The Fallen Ones
21:44 Technology and Knowledge
27:23 Gene Therapy
31:32 The Great Delusion
32:41 Hallway of Fame
36:06 They are not Friendly
40:10 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCP72v63J4I
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