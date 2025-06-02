BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 24: Life After Pentecost
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
121 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

When Peter and John stopped to heal a lame man on their way to the temple, it was a ticket of sorts for them to enter the home turf of the ungodly Jewish leadership. The common people were excited because they were familiar with the crippled man and the Devil realized that things were getting out of control.

The Sadducees understood an extraordinary miracle had occurred but they still arrested Peter and John for preaching about Jesus’ resurrection. The next day when they were brought before the Sanhedrin, the Holy Spirit rose up in Peter to rebuke this synagogue of Satan.

It drove these wicked men crazy as they watched the disciples of Jesus running around performing miracles they could not emulate themselves. The Devil only has variations of the same program – steal, kill and destroy – and eventually he was able to create strife within the church and have Stephen and James murdered.

The death and resurrection of Jesus opened the door to heaven and the New Testament church was born through the magnificent baptism of the Holy Spirit which endows all believers with supernatural power. It’s just a matter of following the instructions found in the Bible.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1729.pdf

RLJ-1729 -- NOVEMBER 10, 2019

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
deathholy spiritjesusmiracleresurrectiontemplepreachingdevilhealstealdisciplesdestroykillarrestedsanhedrinstrifesadduceesjewish leadershipcommon peoplenew testament churchlame mancrippled manperforming miracles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy