Firstpost
Mar 21, 2024
Putin's Army Fires 31 Missiles and Drones at Ukraine's Capital Kyiv | Firstpost America
Ukraine's capital city Kyiv came under heavy bombardment as Russia fired ballistic and cruise missiles. Dozens of blasts were followed by air defence fire. Ukraine says 31 missiles targeting Kyiv were downed. Russia's attack came just hours after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide its military with air defences. Watch this video for details.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0WEvlXtJ_Q
