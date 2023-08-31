Forgotten Christian Founders

September 20th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle gives a brief history lesson about our Christian founding fathers. The founding fathers are being attacked and lied about as people continually call them deist, racist free-masons. It's time to dig into true history and remember what our founding fathers actually stood for and stood against.

"When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." Proverbs 29:2