Chinese National Border Encounters
channel image
Son of the Republic
699 Subscribers
22 views
Published 16 hours ago

Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group crossing from Mexico into U.S. at southern border.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (28 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/5wJ6FWYh4jk

Keywords
traffickingborder crisissouthern borderglobalismgordon changmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken bordersubversionccpchinese communist partyopen bordersmugglingrob schmittchicommigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementborder crossingreplacement theorynorthern borderborder encounter

