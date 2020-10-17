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The truth about Gog and Magog episode two of two
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20 views • October 17, 2020
The conclusion of the teaching about the war of Gog and Magog in Ezekiel chapters 38 and 39. This very important teaching about the timing of this future war between the armies of the north and Israel. The understanding of the timing and significance of this future prophecy holds other keys to the unfolding of end time events.
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