© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW TO REFUSE MANDATED VACCINATIONS - GETTING READY TO SAY NO
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1472 views • December 30, 2020
HOW TO REFUSE MANDATED VACCINATIONS - GETTING READY TO SAY NO
Your body is a temple and only YOU have the right the decide what goes into it. Death via cytokine storm (an exaggerated immune response) following the second shot is how most folks will die from these COVID vaccines.This is GENOCIDE and the deaths will be blamed on a "mutated strain" of COVID-19 instead of the fatal injections. More vaccines will then be mandated.
Video Via ELTV REEL
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/willyalfredo/
QUOTE ,, The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. Voltaire
Your body is a temple and only YOU have the right the decide what goes into it. Death via cytokine storm (an exaggerated immune response) following the second shot is how most folks will die from these COVID vaccines.This is GENOCIDE and the deaths will be blamed on a "mutated strain" of COVID-19 instead of the fatal injections. More vaccines will then be mandated.
Video Via ELTV REEL
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/willyalfredo/
QUOTE ,, The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. Voltaire
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.