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Something Strange Is Happening to Our DNA
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128 views • August 17, 2019
Something Strange Is Happening to Our DNA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXLHdNlU3F8
reallygraceful Published on Mar 20, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
At the beginning of 2019, it was reported that over 26 million individuals had taken an at-home DNA test, but the companies seeking to profit off of the most unique thing about us still remain largely a mystery. So who are the two superpowers harvesting the largest trove of human DNA? What do they do with your DNA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXLHdNlU3F8
reallygraceful Published on Mar 20, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
At the beginning of 2019, it was reported that over 26 million individuals had taken an at-home DNA test, but the companies seeking to profit off of the most unique thing about us still remain largely a mystery. So who are the two superpowers harvesting the largest trove of human DNA? What do they do with your DNA
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