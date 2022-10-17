Fellow Fighters Should Have a Good Personality to Get Along With Others, Women Does Not Complain and Men Does Not Babble. Without Cultivating Our Mind, We Won’t Live a Good Life

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53503386
Summary：If you want to live a good life with others, you must be able to maintain a proper personality. If not, your son and daughter may not live with you. I recommend you guys to learn Buddhism and cultivate your mind.