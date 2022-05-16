AB-1797 Is a Heavy-Handed Sneaky Tactic To Create a Database That Tracks COVID-19 Vaccination Status

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05/13/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: AB 1797 is one of the lastest heavy handed sneaky tactics to create a database that tracks COVID-19 vaccination status. The state of California is trying to control the thoughts of the people. That’s the world that Gavin Newsom is trying to advance on behalf of his WEF leaders.