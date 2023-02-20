Executive Power Warnings

It should be obvious by now that the executive branch wields far too much power. The founding generation considered this kind of consolidation one of the greatest threats to liberty. Some warned that the system wouldn’t self-enforce and predicted the “elective despotism” we live under today.
Path to Liberty: Feb 20, 2023
