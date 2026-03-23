"We're doing a five day period. We'll see how that goes. If it goes well, we're gonna end up with settling this, otherwise we just keep bombing our little hearts out" - Trump, clip 3

"We're doing a five day period. We'll see how that goes. If it goes well, we're gonna end up with settling this, otherwise we just keep bombing our little hearts out." - Trump

(More info from Iran about this on previous info Added to prior videos today) Cynthia

Adding:

BREAKING! Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shuts down Epstein Coalition Fake News.

No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.

Adding, partial NY Times:

TRUMP BACKS DOWN AGAIN!!!

NYT: Trump has postponed his threatened strikes on Iranian power plants by 5 days, claiming the US and Iran are in "very strong talks" led by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Iran's foreign ministry rejected the framing entirely, calling Trump's announcement an effort "to reduce energy prices and to buy time for implementing his military plans."

Saturday: "If Iran doesn't open Hormuz in 48 HOURS I will obliterate their power plants." Monday: Five more days, actually.

Brent crude dropped from $114 to $100 on the news.





@DD Geopolitics